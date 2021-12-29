Publish date:
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has taken 168 attempts for a team-leading 728 rushing yards (48.5 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- He also has 17 receptions for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one TD.
- He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Michel's 18 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens are 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.
- The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, allowing 85.6 yards per game.
- The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Vikings, Michel rushed for 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Michel has 302 rushing yards on 65 attempts (100.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
168
45.0%
728
3
35
50.0%
4.3
Darrell Henderson
149
39.9%
688
5
24
34.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.1%
46
1
2
2.9%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
31
8.3%
44
0
7
10.0%
1.4
