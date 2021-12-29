Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player props available for Sony Michel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has taken 168 attempts for a team-leading 728 rushing yards (48.5 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • He also has 17 receptions for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one TD.
  • He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Michel's 18 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens are 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, allowing 85.6 yards per game.
  • The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Vikings, Michel rushed for 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Michel has 302 rushing yards on 65 attempts (100.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

