There will be player props available for Sony Michel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has taken 168 attempts for a team-leading 728 rushing yards (48.5 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

He also has 17 receptions for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one TD.

He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Michel's 18 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens are 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, allowing 85.6 yards per game.

The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Michel rushed for 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Michel has 302 rushing yards on 65 attempts (100.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

