Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has racked up 89 catches for 1,092 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 141 times, and averages 72.8 receiving yards per game.
- Diggs has been the target of 141 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 29 times in the red zone this season, 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Diggs has averaged 34.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 47.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Falcons have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Diggs has caught 18 passes on 33 targets for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
