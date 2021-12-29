There will be player prop betting options available for Stefon Diggs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has racked up 89 catches for 1,092 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 141 times, and averages 72.8 receiving yards per game.

Diggs has been the target of 141 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 29 times in the red zone this season, 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Diggs has averaged 34.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 47.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Diggs has caught 18 passes on 33 targets for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

