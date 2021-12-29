Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Stefon Diggs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has racked up 89 catches for 1,092 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 141 times, and averages 72.8 receiving yards per game.
  • Diggs has been the target of 141 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 29 times in the red zone this season, 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Diggs has averaged 34.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 47.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Diggs has caught 18 passes on 33 targets for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

