December 29, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) will battle the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 45.5 points 10 of 15 times.
  • So far this season, 60% of New York's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.2 points under the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Tampa Bay's 15 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets surrender (29.9).
  • Tampa Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.9 points.
  • The Buccaneers average only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per outing (391.3).
  • When Tampa Bay churns out more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (13).
  • In New York's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).
  • The Jets rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).
  • New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Jets rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow (329.6).
  • In games that New York totals more than 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This year the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 26 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • New York is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.
  • This season, New York has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.
  • The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • This year in away games, Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • In three of eight away games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 50.5 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

