The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) will battle the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 45.5 points 10 of 15 times.

So far this season, 60% of New York's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points under the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 15 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets surrender (29.9).

Tampa Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.9 points.

The Buccaneers average only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets allow per outing (391.3).

When Tampa Bay churns out more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

New York's games this year have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).

The Jets rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Buccaneers allow (20.8).

New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Jets rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow (329.6).

In games that New York totals more than 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Jets have turned the ball over 26 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 26 turnovers.

Home and road insights

New York is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

This season, New York has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.

The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

This year in away games, Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

In three of eight away games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 50.5 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.