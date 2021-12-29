Before placing any bets on Tavon Austin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 17 matchup sees Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) hit the field against the New England Patriots (9-6) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Austin has caught 21 passes on 34 targets for 211 yards and one touchdown, averaging 14.1 yards per game.

Austin has been the target of 34 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 6.2% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Austin has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Austin put up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.

Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Austin was targeted seven times and racked up 68 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Austin has caught 10 passes for 96 yards. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 32.0 yards per game.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tavon Austin 34 6.2% 21 211 1 2 4.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

