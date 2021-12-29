Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Taylor Heinicke ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has passed for 3,052 yards (203.5 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (285-for-440), with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He has added 296 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke accounts for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Heinicke averages zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 192.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass against the Eagles over that time.
  • This week Heinicke will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Eagles have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Heinicke completed 31.8% of his passes for 121 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards (81.0 ypg) on 18-of-47 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive