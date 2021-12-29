There will be player prop betting options available for Taylor Heinicke ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has passed for 3,052 yards (203.5 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (285-for-440), with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has added 296 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke accounts for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Heinicke averages zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 192.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass against the Eagles over that time.

This week Heinicke will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Heinicke completed 31.8% of his passes for 121 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards (81.0 ypg) on 18-of-47 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

