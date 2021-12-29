There will be player props available for Teddy Bridgewater before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (7-8) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 17 with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater leads Denver with 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage this year (285-of-426) while throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also rushed 30 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per game.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Bridgewater has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In two matchups against the Chargers, Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game, 5.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those outings.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.

Bridgewater has 277 passing yards (92.3 ypg), completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5%

