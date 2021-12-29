Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Teddy Bridgewater before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (7-8) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 17 with the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater leads Denver with 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage this year (285-of-426) while throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 30 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per game.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
  • Bridgewater has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In two matchups against the Chargers, Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game, 5.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those outings.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.
  • Bridgewater has 277 passing yards (92.3 ypg), completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

