December 29, 2021
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop betting options available for Tee Higgins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has also chipped in with 71 receptions for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 105 times, producing 68.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.6% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • This week Higgins will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times and recorded 12 catches for 194 yards (16.2 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Higgins has racked up 331 receiving yards (110.3 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 23 targets during his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

