Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has also chipped in with 71 receptions for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 105 times, producing 68.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.6% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- This week Higgins will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times and recorded 12 catches for 194 yards (16.2 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
- Higgins has racked up 331 receiving yards (110.3 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 23 targets during his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
Powered By Data Skrive