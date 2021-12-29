There will be player prop betting options available for Tee Higgins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has also chipped in with 71 receptions for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 105 times, producing 68.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.6% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

This week Higgins will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times and recorded 12 catches for 194 yards (16.2 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.

Higgins has racked up 331 receiving yards (110.3 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 23 targets during his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

