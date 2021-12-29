The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will look to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in eight of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.7 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 48.5, 7.5 points above Sunday's total of 41.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Titans rack up just 2.8 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins surrender (21.0).

When Tennessee scores more than 21.0 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Titans rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6), than the Dolphins allow per outing (336.7).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 336.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 25 times this season, two more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (23).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 9-6-0 this season.

The Dolphins have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Miami's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).

This year the Dolphins rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Titans surrender (21.7).

When Miami scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans allow (333.2).

Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 333.2 yards.

This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times, four more than the Titans' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

At home, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

In eight home games this season, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

Titans home games this season average 48.7 total points, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under (41).

In away games, Miami is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in seven road games, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.