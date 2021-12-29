Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will look to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.
  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.7 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 48.5, 7.5 points above Sunday's total of 41.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 3.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Titans have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Titans rack up just 2.8 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins surrender (21.0).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 21.0 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Titans rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6), than the Dolphins allow per outing (336.7).
  • In games that Tennessee churns out over 336.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 25 times this season, two more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (23).
  • Against the spread, Miami is 9-6-0 this season.
  • The Dolphins have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Miami's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).
  • This year the Dolphins rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Titans surrender (21.7).
  • When Miami scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans allow (333.2).
  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 333.2 yards.
  • This year the Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times, four more than the Titans' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • At home, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In eight home games this season, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.
  • Titans home games this season average 48.7 total points, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under (41).
  • In away games, Miami is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in seven road games, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (41).

