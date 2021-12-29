The Tennessee Volunteers will meet the Purdue Boilermakers in the Music City Bowl.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in two games this season.

Thursday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62.0, 2.5 points fewer than Thursday's total of 64.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 11.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Volunteers have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 12 opportunities (75%).

This year, the Volunteers put up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers give up (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers rack up 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per contest.

Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team amasses over 341.6 yards.

This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Purdue's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Boilermakers put up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers give up (27.5).

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers collect 423.9 yards per game, just 19.3 more than the 404.6 the Volunteers give up.

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 404.6 yards.

This year the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).

Season Stats