Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in two games this season.
- Thursday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 64.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Volunteers games this season is 62.0, 2.5 points fewer than Thursday's total of 64.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 11.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- In Tennessee's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Volunteers have been installed as favorites by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 12 opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Volunteers put up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers give up (20.5).
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per contest.
- Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team amasses over 341.6 yards.
- This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Boilermakers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Purdue's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Boilermakers put up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers give up (27.5).
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers collect 423.9 yards per game, just 19.3 more than the 404.6 the Volunteers give up.
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 404.6 yards.
- This year the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16