December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Terry McLaurin has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has reeled in 66 passes and leads his team with 899 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 59.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 20.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 228.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 40 yards.
  • During his last three games, McLaurin has 91 receiving yards on five receptions (13 targets), averaging 30.3 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

