Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has reeled in 66 passes and leads his team with 899 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 59.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 20.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McLaurin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 228.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 40 yards.
- During his last three games, McLaurin has 91 receiving yards on five receptions (13 targets), averaging 30.3 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
