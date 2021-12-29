Terry McLaurin has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has reeled in 66 passes and leads his team with 899 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 59.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 20.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McLaurin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 228.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 40 yards.

During his last three games, McLaurin has 91 receiving yards on five receptions (13 targets), averaging 30.3 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0% DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0%

