December 29, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Texas A&M Aggies will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

  • Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year, the Aggies put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (424.2).
  • In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
  • Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-6-0 this season.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Demon Deacons put up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).
  • Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team notches more than 15.9 points.
  • The Demon Deacons collect 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies allow.
  • When Wake Forest picks up over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsWake Forest

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.2

15.9

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

391.5

Avg. Total Yards

469.2

327.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

424.2

16

Giveaways

20

15

Takeaways

27