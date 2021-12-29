The Texas A&M Aggies will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Aggies put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies rack up 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (424.2).

In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-6-0 this season.

Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Demon Deacons put up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies give up (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team notches more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies allow.

When Wake Forest picks up over 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).

Season Stats