Tim Patrick will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-8) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick's 75 targets have led to 47 receptions for 639 yards (42.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Patrick has been the target of 15.4% (75 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.

Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his six matchups against the Chargers, Patrick's 18.8 receiving yards average is 19.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

In six matchups with the Chargers, Patrick has not had a touchdown catch.

The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 237.1 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Patrick grabbed two passes for 18 yards while being targeted four times.

Patrick's stat line during his last three games includes seven grabs for 81 yards and one touchdown. He put up 27.0 yards per game, and was targeted 14 times.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

