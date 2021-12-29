Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) take the field in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has 4,580 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 66.8% of his throws and tossing 37 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 47.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

This week Brady will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

The Jets have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brady had 232 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.

He added one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Brady has collected 809 passing yards (269.7 yards per game) while going 75-for-124 (60.5% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 29 rushing yards (9.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

