December 29, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) take the field in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has 4,580 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 66.8% of his throws and tossing 37 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 47.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • This week Brady will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brady had 232 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
  • He added one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Brady has collected 809 passing yards (269.7 yards per game) while going 75-for-124 (60.5% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has added 29 rushing yards (9.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

