Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has 4,580 passing yards (305.3 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 66.8% of his throws and tossing 37 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 47.1 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- This week Brady will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brady had 232 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
- He added one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Brady has collected 809 passing yards (269.7 yards per game) while going 75-for-124 (60.5% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He has added 29 rushing yards (9.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive