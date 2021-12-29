In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tony Pollard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) square off against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pollard has rushed for 710 yards (47.3 per game) on 127 carries with two touchdowns.

He also averages 19.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 288 yards.

He has handled 127, or 30.0%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his only career matchups, Pollard notched 31 rushing yards versus the Cardinals, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cardinals.

In terms of defending against the run, the Cardinals are 15th in the league, allowing 113.7 yards per game.

This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Pollard rushed eight times for 34 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

Pollard also racked up 16 yards on two receptions.

Pollard has 20 carries for 108 yards (36.0 yards per game) during his last three games.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive