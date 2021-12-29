Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tony Pollard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) square off against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pollard has rushed for 710 yards (47.3 per game) on 127 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 19.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 288 yards.
  • He has handled 127, or 30.0%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his only career matchups, Pollard notched 31 rushing yards versus the Cardinals, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cardinals.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Cardinals are 15th in the league, allowing 113.7 yards per game.
  • This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Pollard rushed eight times for 34 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
  • Pollard also racked up 16 yards on two receptions.
  • Pollard has 20 carries for 108 yards (36.0 yards per game) during his last three games.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive