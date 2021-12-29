Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kelce has 83 catches (on 122 targets) for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 20.5% of the 596 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Kelce's 95 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals are 14.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.9 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Kelce did not have a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.
- In his last three games, Kelce has caught 13 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 72.7 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
122
20.5%
83
1066
7
12
14.0%
Tyreek Hill
146
24.5%
104
1197
9
19
22.1%
Mecole Hardman
71
11.9%
50
537
2
13
15.1%
Byron Pringle
48
8.1%
34
477
5
5
5.8%
