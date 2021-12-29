Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kelce has 83 catches (on 122 targets) for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 20.5% of the 596 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Kelce's 95 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Bengals are 14.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Kelce did not have a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.

In his last three games, Kelce has caught 13 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 72.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

