Publish date:
Tre'Quan Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Odds
Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has put together a 301-yard season so far (20.1 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 43 targets.
- Smith has been the target of 9.5% (43 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.
- Smith (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Smith has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Panthers, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Smith has caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Smith did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Smith's five catches (six targets) have netted him 50 yards (16.7 ypg) during his last three games.
Smith's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.5%
27
301
2
5
9.1%
Marquez Callaway
73
16.2%
40
601
6
7
12.7%
Deonte Harris
53
11.7%
31
523
3
4
7.3%
Alvin Kamara
59
13.1%
40
355
4
10
18.2%
