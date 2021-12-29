There will be player prop bet markets available for Tre'Quan Smith before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Smith and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Odds

Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has put together a 301-yard season so far (20.1 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 43 targets.

Smith has been the target of 9.5% (43 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.

Smith (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Smith has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Panthers, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Smith has caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Smith did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Smith's five catches (six targets) have netted him 50 yards (16.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Smith's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.5% 27 301 2 5 9.1% Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2%

