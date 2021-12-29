Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Tre'Quan Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tre'Quan Smith before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Smith and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has put together a 301-yard season so far (20.1 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 43 targets.
  • Smith has been the target of 9.5% (43 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.
  • Smith (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Smith has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Panthers, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Smith has caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Smith did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Smith's five catches (six targets) have netted him 50 yards (16.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Smith's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.5%

27

301

2

5

9.1%

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

