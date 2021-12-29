Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Trevor Lawrence has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Lawrence has put up 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) while going 319-for-543 (58.7% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 301 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence accounts for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 543 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New England

  • The 209 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Lawrence went 26-for-39 (66.7%) for 280 yards.
  • Lawrence tacked on 37 yards on six carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
  • Lawrence has passed for 711 yards while completing 61.5% of his throws (72-of-117), with zero touchdowns and four interceptions (237.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's tacked on 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

