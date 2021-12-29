Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Lawrence has put up 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) while going 319-for-543 (58.7% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 301 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence accounts for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 543 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Patriots.
Matchup vs. New England
- The 209 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Lawrence went 26-for-39 (66.7%) for 280 yards.
- Lawrence tacked on 37 yards on six carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
- Lawrence has passed for 711 yards while completing 61.5% of his throws (72-of-117), with zero touchdowns and four interceptions (237.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's tacked on 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
Powered By Data Skrive