Trevor Lawrence has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Lawrence has put up 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) while going 319-for-543 (58.7% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 301 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Lawrence accounts for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 543 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New England

The 209 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Lawrence went 26-for-39 (66.7%) for 280 yards.

Lawrence tacked on 37 yards on six carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Lawrence has passed for 711 yards while completing 61.5% of his throws (72-of-117), with zero touchdowns and four interceptions (237.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's tacked on 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

