Before placing any bets on Tua Tagovailoa's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa has 2,339 passing yards (155.9 ypg), completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He has added 89 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 265.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Tagovailoa completed 73.1% of his passes for 198 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 638 yards (212.7 ypg), completing 69.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive