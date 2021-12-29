Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa has 2,339 passing yards (155.9 ypg), completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- He has added 89 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
- Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 265.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Tagovailoa completed 73.1% of his passes for 198 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 638 yards (212.7 ypg), completing 69.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
