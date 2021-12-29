Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Boyd's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has caught 63 passes on 88 targets for 792 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 52.8 yards per game.
  • Boyd has been the target of 88 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Boyd's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted five times and totaled 85 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Boyd's 12 receptions (on 16 targets) have led to 236 receiving yards (78.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

