Before placing any wagers on Tyler Boyd's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has caught 63 passes on 88 targets for 792 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 52.8 yards per game.

Boyd has been the target of 88 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Boyd's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.2 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted five times and totaled 85 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Boyd's 12 receptions (on 16 targets) have led to 236 receiving yards (78.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

