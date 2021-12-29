Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has caught 63 passes on 88 targets for 792 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 52.8 yards per game.
- Boyd has been the target of 88 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 18.1% of the target share.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Boyd's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chiefs are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted five times and totaled 85 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Boyd's 12 receptions (on 16 targets) have led to 236 receiving yards (78.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
