In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 per game) lead the Seahawks. He has 65 catches on 99 targets with five touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.

Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the football 43.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his one matchup against the Lions, Lockett's 34 receiving yards total is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 30 yards.

Lockett has eight receptions (on 15 targets) for 172 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

