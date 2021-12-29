Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett's 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 per game) lead the Seahawks. He has 65 catches on 99 targets with five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
  • Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the football 43.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his one matchup against the Lions, Lockett's 34 receiving yards total is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 30 yards.
  • Lockett has eight receptions (on 15 targets) for 172 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

Freddie Swain

37

8.4%

22

253

3

4

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive