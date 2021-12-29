Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's team-leading 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come via 104 receptions (146 targets), and he has nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 146 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 24.5% of the target share.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Hill's 68 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
  • The 270.9 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Hill was targeted two times, totaling 19 yards on two receptions.
  • Hill has caught 18 passes on 19 targets for 243 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

