Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's team-leading 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come via 104 receptions (146 targets), and he has nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 146 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 24.5% of the target share.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Hill's 68 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.

The 270.9 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Hill was targeted two times, totaling 19 yards on two receptions.

Hill has caught 18 passes on 19 targets for 243 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 81.0 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

