Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player props available for Van Jefferson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has collected 708 receiving yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 44 balls on 81 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times, picking up six yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson has totaled 87 yards on five catches with one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game on 11 targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Odell Beckham Jr.

70

-

37

480

4

10

-

Powered By Data Skrive