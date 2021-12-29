There will be player props available for Van Jefferson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has collected 708 receiving yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 44 balls on 81 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times, picking up six yards on one reception.

Over his last three games, Jefferson has totaled 87 yards on five catches with one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game on 11 targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

Powered By Data Skrive