Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has collected 708 receiving yards (47.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 44 balls on 81 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times, picking up six yards on one reception.
- Over his last three games, Jefferson has totaled 87 yards on five catches with one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game on 11 targets.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Odell Beckham Jr.
70
-
37
480
4
10
-
Powered By Data Skrive