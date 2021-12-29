The Wisconsin Badgers will meet the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 41 points seven of 12 times.

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Thursday's total is 14.5 points lower than the two team's combined 55.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 37.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Sun Devils have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 11.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 6-point margin or more eight times and are 4-4 ATS in those contests.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Badgers score 4.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Sun Devils allow (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers collect 48.0 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils give up per outing (329.2).

When Wisconsin picks up over 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over three more times (22 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

Arizona State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils rack up 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers give up (16.4).

When Arizona State scores more than 16.4 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Sun Devils rack up 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers allow (240.8).

When Arizona State churns out over 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, one fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (22).

Season Stats