Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ertz has 638 receiving yards on 60 receptions (93 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Ertz has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups, 6.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In 10 matchups versus the Cowboys, Ertz has had a touchdown catch three times (including multiple scores in two games).
- Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Ertz put together a 54-yard performance against the Colts last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.
- Over his last three outings, Ertz's 19 grabs have turned into 170 yards (56.7 ypg). He's been targeted 31 times.
Ertz's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
