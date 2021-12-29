Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Ertz for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ertz's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ertz has 638 receiving yards on 60 receptions (93 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Ertz has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups, 6.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In 10 matchups versus the Cowboys, Ertz has had a touchdown catch three times (including multiple scores in two games).
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Ertz put together a 54-yard performance against the Colts last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Ertz's 19 grabs have turned into 170 yards (56.7 ypg). He's been targeted 31 times.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

