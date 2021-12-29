Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Ertz for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ertz's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ertz has 638 receiving yards on 60 receptions (93 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Ertz has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his 10 career matchups, 6.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In 10 matchups versus the Cowboys, Ertz has had a touchdown catch three times (including multiple scores in two games).

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Ertz put together a 54-yard performance against the Colts last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.

Over his last three outings, Ertz's 19 grabs have turned into 170 yards (56.7 ypg). He's been targeted 31 times.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

