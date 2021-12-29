Zach Wilson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 2,013 yards (134.2 ypg) on 187-of-330 passing with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

The Jets have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Wilson threw for 102 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

He added four carries for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one rushing touchdown.

In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 474 yards (158.0 per game) while completing 52.9% of his passes (46-of-87), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

He also has 136 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 45.3 yards per game on the ground.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

