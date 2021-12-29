Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Zach Wilson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has thrown for 2,013 yards (134.2 ypg) on 187-of-330 passing with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
  • The Jets have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Wilson threw for 102 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He added four carries for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 474 yards (158.0 per game) while completing 52.9% of his passes (46-of-87), with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 136 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 45.3 yards per game on the ground.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

