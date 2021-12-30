Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 760 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 94 times and has collected 57 receptions and four touchdowns (50.7 yards per game).
- So far this season, 19.4% of the 485 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
- With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 145-yard performance against the 49ers last week on 11 catches while being targeted 16 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Brown has recorded 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 16 targets over his last three games.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
Chester Rogers
39
8.0%
26
284
1
3
4.2%
