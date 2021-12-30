Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for A.J. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) play the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 760 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 94 times and has collected 57 receptions and four touchdowns (50.7 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 19.4% of the 485 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 145-yard performance against the 49ers last week on 11 catches while being targeted 16 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Brown has recorded 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 16 targets over his last three games.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

Chester Rogers

39

8.0%

26

284

1

3

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive