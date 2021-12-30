There will be player prop bets available for A.J. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) play the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 760 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Titans. He's been targeted 94 times and has collected 57 receptions and four touchdowns (50.7 yards per game).

So far this season, 19.4% of the 485 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

This week Brown will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).

With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 145-yard performance against the 49ers last week on 11 catches while being targeted 16 times and scoring one touchdown.

Brown has recorded 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes on 16 targets over his last three games.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0% Chester Rogers 39 8.0% 26 284 1 3 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive