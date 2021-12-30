In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Dillon for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has rushed for 677 yards (45.1 per game) on 159 carries with three touchdowns.

He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, catching 31 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Over his three career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon has not run for a touchdown versus the Vikings.

Conceding 130.5 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Vikings have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Dillon racked up 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).

He also caught three passes for 15 yards.

Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 159 41.1% 677 3 33 45.2% 4.3 Aaron Jones 163 42.1% 723 4 31 42.5% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 30 7.8% 86 3 6 8.2% 2.9 Allen Lazard 3 0.8% 32 0 0 0.0% 10.7

