December 30, 2021
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Dillon for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has rushed for 677 yards (45.1 per game) on 159 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, catching 31 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dillon has not run for a touchdown versus the Vikings.
  • Conceding 130.5 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Vikings have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Dillon racked up 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).
  • He also caught three passes for 15 yards.
  • Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

159

41.1%

677

3

33

45.2%

4.3

Aaron Jones

163

42.1%

723

4

31

42.5%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

30

7.8%

86

3

6

8.2%

2.9

Allen Lazard

3

0.8%

32

0

0

0.0%

10.7

