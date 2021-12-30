Publish date:
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has rushed for 677 yards (45.1 per game) on 159 carries with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, catching 31 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Over his three career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 18.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dillon has not run for a touchdown versus the Vikings.
- Conceding 130.5 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Vikings have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Dillon racked up 41 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).
- He also caught three passes for 15 yards.
- Dillon has 134 yards on 31 carries (44.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
159
41.1%
677
3
33
45.2%
4.3
Aaron Jones
163
42.1%
723
4
31
42.5%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
30
7.8%
86
3
6
8.2%
2.9
Allen Lazard
3
0.8%
32
0
0
0.0%
10.7
