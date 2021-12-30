Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for A.J. Green ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) square off in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has put together a 751-yard season on 47 catches with three touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 77 times and averages 50.1 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Green has averaged 56 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Green, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Green was targeted three times, picking up 33 yards on one reception (averaging 33 yards per catch).
  • Green has racked up 199 receiving yards (66.3 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 21 targets over his last three games.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive