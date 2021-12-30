There will be player prop bet markets available for A.J. Green ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) square off in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has put together a 751-yard season on 47 catches with three touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 77 times and averages 50.1 receiving yards.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Green has averaged 56 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Green, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Green was targeted three times, picking up 33 yards on one reception (averaging 33 yards per catch).

Green has racked up 199 receiving yards (66.3 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 21 targets over his last three games.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive