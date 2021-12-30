In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Jones' Green Bay Packers (12-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has picked up a team-best 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 47 passes for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

He has received 163 of his team's 387 carries this season (42.1%).

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his eight career matchups against the Vikings, Jones averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game, 1.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in eight matchups versus the Vikings, has run for a TD four times (including multiple scores in one game).

The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 66-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).

Jones added five catches for 21 yards.

Over his last three outings, Jones has rushed for 159 yards (53.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 163 42.1% 723 4 31 42.5% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 159 41.1% 677 3 33 45.2% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 30 7.8% 86 3 6 8.2% 2.9 Allen Lazard 3 0.8% 32 0 0 0.0% 10.7

