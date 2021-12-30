Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Jones' Green Bay Packers (12-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has picked up a team-best 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 47 passes for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He has received 163 of his team's 387 carries this season (42.1%).
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his eight career matchups against the Vikings, Jones averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game, 1.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in eight matchups versus the Vikings, has run for a TD four times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 66-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).
  • Jones added five catches for 21 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Jones has rushed for 159 yards (53.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

163

42.1%

723

4

31

42.5%

4.4

A.J. Dillon

159

41.1%

677

3

33

45.2%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

30

7.8%

86

3

6

8.2%

2.9

Allen Lazard

3

0.8%

32

0

0

0.0%

10.7

Powered By Data Skrive