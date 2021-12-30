Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has picked up a team-best 723 rushing yards (48.2 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 47 passes for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He has received 163 of his team's 387 carries this season (42.1%).
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his eight career matchups against the Vikings, Jones averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game, 1.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in eight matchups versus the Vikings, has run for a TD four times (including multiple scores in one game).
- The Vikings give up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 66-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 12 times (averaging 5.5 yards per carry).
- Jones added five catches for 21 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Jones has rushed for 159 yards (53.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
163
42.1%
723
4
31
42.5%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
159
41.1%
677
3
33
45.2%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
30
7.8%
86
3
6
8.2%
2.9
Allen Lazard
3
0.8%
32
0
0
0.0%
10.7
