December 30, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Before placing any bets on Aaron Rodgers' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Rodgers has recorded 3,689 passing yards (245.9 per game) while connecting on 323 of 475 passes (68% completion percentage), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 86 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers accounts for 56.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 96 of his 475 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In 10 matchups against the Vikings, Rodgers averaged 252.2 passing yards per game, 35.3 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw one touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs five times against the Vikings.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Rodgers went 24-for-34 (70.6%) for 202 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 811 yards (270.3 per game) while completing 74.5% of his passes (76-of-102), with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

