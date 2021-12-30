Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Rodgers has recorded 3,689 passing yards (245.9 per game) while connecting on 323 of 475 passes (68% completion percentage), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 86 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers accounts for 56.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 96 of his 475 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In 10 matchups against the Vikings, Rodgers averaged 252.2 passing yards per game, 35.3 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw one touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs five times against the Vikings.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Rodgers went 24-for-34 (70.6%) for 202 yards with three touchdown passes.
- In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 811 yards (270.3 per game) while completing 74.5% of his passes (76-of-102), with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
148
28.7%
106
1362
10
23
23.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
51
9.9%
25
427
3
7
7.1%
Randall Cobb
39
7.6%
28
375
5
12
12.2%
