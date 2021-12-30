Before placing any bets on Aaron Rodgers' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Rodgers has recorded 3,689 passing yards (245.9 per game) while connecting on 323 of 475 passes (68% completion percentage), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 86 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers accounts for 56.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 96 of his 475 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In 10 matchups against the Vikings, Rodgers averaged 252.2 passing yards per game, 35.3 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw one touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs five times against the Vikings.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Rodgers went 24-for-34 (70.6%) for 202 yards with three touchdown passes.

In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 811 yards (270.3 per game) while completing 74.5% of his passes (76-of-102), with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive