Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.
- So far this season, 38.5% of Cincinnati's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 57.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.7, is 24.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.
- The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more so far this season.
- Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide score 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats allow per matchup (16.1).
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per contest (304.9).
- In games that Alabama totals more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 8-5-0 this season.
- Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- This year the Bearcats average 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.2).
- Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team notches more than 20.2 points.
- The Bearcats collect 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up (305.1).
- In games that Cincinnati totals more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
- This year the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495.0
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32