The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Cincinnati's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 57.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81.7, is 24.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.

The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have an ATS record of 6-5 in their 11 games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more so far this season.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide score 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats allow per matchup (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495.0) than the Bearcats give up per contest (304.9).

In games that Alabama totals more than 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 8-5-0 this season.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This year the Bearcats average 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team notches more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats collect 123.7 more yards per game (428.8) than the Crimson Tide give up (305.1).

In games that Cincinnati totals more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

This year the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

