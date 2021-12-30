Before Alexander Mattison hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has 473 rushing yards on 129 carries (31.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 129, or 31.0%, of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Mattison's 17.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 5.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five games against the Packers Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Packers have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 115.3 yards per game.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mattison ran the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.

Mattison added three catches for 29 yards.

In his last three games, Mattison has rushed for 68 yards (22.7 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 31.0% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 226 54.3% 1,067 6 45 54.2% 4.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.7% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.7% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

Powered By Data Skrive