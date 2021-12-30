Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before Alexander Mattison hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mattison has 473 rushing yards on 129 carries (31.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 129, or 31.0%, of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Mattison's 17.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 5.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five games against the Packers Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 115.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mattison ran the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Mattison added three catches for 29 yards.
  • In his last three games, Mattison has rushed for 68 yards (22.7 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

31.0%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

226

54.3%

1,067

6

45

54.2%

4.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.7%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.7%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive