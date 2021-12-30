Publish date:
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has 473 rushing yards on 129 carries (31.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 129, or 31.0%, of his team's 416 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Mattison's 17.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 5.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five games against the Packers Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Packers have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 115.3 yards per game.
- This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mattison ran the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Mattison added three catches for 29 yards.
- In his last three games, Mattison has rushed for 68 yards (22.7 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
31.0%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
226
54.3%
1,067
6
45
54.2%
4.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.7%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.7%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
