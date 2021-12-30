Publish date:
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has grabbed 29 passes (on 48 targets) for 366 yards (24.4 per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
- Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Lazard has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lazard has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 269.7 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Lazard caught two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Lazard has put together 143 yards (on 10 grabs) and two touchdowns.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
48
9.3%
29
366
5
12
12.2%
Davante Adams
148
28.7%
106
1362
10
23
23.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
51
9.9%
25
427
3
7
7.1%
Randall Cobb
39
7.6%
28
375
5
12
12.2%
