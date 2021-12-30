Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Allen Lazard, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has grabbed 29 passes (on 48 targets) for 366 yards (24.4 per game) and five touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.

Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Lazard has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lazard has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 269.7 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Lazard caught two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Lazard has put together 143 yards (on 10 grabs) and two touchdowns.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 48 9.3% 29 366 5 12 12.2% Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2%

