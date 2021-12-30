Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Allen Lazard, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has grabbed 29 passes (on 48 targets) for 366 yards (24.4 per game) and five touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
  • Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lazard's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Lazard has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lazard has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 269.7 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Lazard caught two passes for 45 yards (22.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Lazard has put together 143 yards (on 10 grabs) and two touchdowns.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

48

9.3%

29

366

5

12

12.2%

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

