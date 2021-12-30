There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has carried the ball 197 times for a team-high 720 yards (48.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 40 catches for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four receiving TDs.

He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his nine career matchups against the Panthers, Kamara averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game, 20.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Panthers, has run for a TD five times, including multiple scores in two games.

Allowing 118.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Kamara ran for 52 yards on 13 carries (averaging four yards per carry).

Kamara has rushed for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground in his last three games.

He also has eight receptions for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 197 45.2% 720 4 30 46.9% 3.7 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 53 12.2% 311 5 13 20.3% 5.9 Jameis Winston 32 7.3% 166 1 4 6.2% 5.2

