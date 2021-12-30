Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South foes at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has carried the ball 197 times for a team-high 720 yards (48.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 40 catches for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 197, or 45.2%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his nine career matchups against the Panthers, Kamara averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game, 20.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Panthers, has run for a TD five times, including multiple scores in two games.
  • Allowing 118.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Kamara and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Kamara ran for 52 yards on 13 carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • Kamara has rushed for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground in his last three games.
  • He also has eight receptions for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

