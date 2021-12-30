Amari Cooper will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take on the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has hauled in 768 yards (on 60 grabs) and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and is averaging 51.2 yards per game.

Cooper has been the target of 15.5% (90 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Cooper totaled 79 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals, 15.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cardinals.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Cooper was targeted 11 times and picked up 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooper's stat line during his last three games includes 14 grabs for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 48.0 yards per game, and was targeted 23 times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

