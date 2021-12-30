Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Before Amon-Ra St. Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) play the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season St.Brown has 74 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.
  • St.Brown has been the target of 98 of his team's 524 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.
  • St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 284.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times and racked up nine catches for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • St.Brown has racked up 254 receiving yards (84.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

D'Andre Swift

70

13.4%

56

429

2

6

10.7%

