Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season St.Brown has 74 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.
- St.Brown has been the target of 98 of his team's 524 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.
- St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 284.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times and racked up nine catches for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.
- St.Brown has racked up 254 receiving yards (84.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.
St.Brown's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
D'Andre Swift
70
13.4%
56
429
2
6
10.7%
