Before Amon-Ra St. Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) play the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season St.Brown has 74 catches (98 targets), leading his team with 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) plus three touchdowns.

St.Brown has been the target of 98 of his team's 524 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.

St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 284.3 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times and racked up nine catches for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.

St.Brown has racked up 254 receiving yards (84.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7% D'Andre Swift 70 13.4% 56 429 2 6 10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive