Antonio Brown will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) square off against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has put together a 519-yard season so far (34.6 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes on 57 targets.

Brown has been the target of 8.9% (57 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.

Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

In his one matchup against the Jets, Brown's 78 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (87.5).

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.

Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 101-yard performance against the Panthers last week on 10 catches while being targeted 15 times.

Brown has hauled in 10 passes (15 targets) for 101 yards (33.7 per game) during his last three games.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

