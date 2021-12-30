Publish date:
Antonio Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has put together a 519-yard season so far (34.6 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes on 57 targets.
- Brown has been the target of 8.9% (57 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- In his one matchup against the Jets, Brown's 78 receiving yards total is 9.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (87.5).
- Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.
- Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 101-yard performance against the Panthers last week on 10 catches while being targeted 15 times.
- Brown has hauled in 10 passes (15 targets) for 101 yards (33.7 per game) during his last three games.
Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Antonio Brown
57
8.9%
39
519
4
3
2.7%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
