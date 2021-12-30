Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Antonio Gibson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 17 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson's team-high 891 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 237 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He's also added 41 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 418 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (56.7%).
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Gibson's 45.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson, in three matchups against the Eagles, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 104.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Gibson ran for 29 yards on six carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
  • He also reeled in two passes for 29 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Gibson has 31 carries for 91 yards (30.3 yards per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.
  • And he has caught 10 passes for 73 yards (24.3 per game) with one TD.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

237

56.7%

891

6

38

58.5%

3.8

Taylor Heinicke

56

13.4%

296

1

10

15.4%

5.3

J.D. McKissic

48

11.5%

212

2

6

9.2%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

50

12.0%

188

1

5

7.7%

3.8

