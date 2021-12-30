Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson's team-high 891 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 237 carries, with six touchdowns.
- He's also added 41 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 418 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (56.7%).
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Gibson's 45.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson, in three matchups against the Eagles, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 104.6 yards per game.
- This season the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Gibson ran for 29 yards on six carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
- He also reeled in two passes for 29 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Gibson has 31 carries for 91 yards (30.3 yards per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.
- And he has caught 10 passes for 73 yards (24.3 per game) with one TD.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
237
56.7%
891
6
38
58.5%
3.8
Taylor Heinicke
56
13.4%
296
1
10
15.4%
5.3
J.D. McKissic
48
11.5%
212
2
6
9.2%
4.4
Jaret Patterson
50
12.0%
188
1
5
7.7%
3.8
Powered By Data Skrive