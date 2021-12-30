Antonio Gibson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 17 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson's team-high 891 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 237 carries, with six touchdowns.

He's also added 41 catches for 289 yards (19.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 418 times this season, and he's taken 237 of those attempts (56.7%).

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Gibson's 45.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson, in three matchups against the Eagles, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 104.6 yards per game.

This season the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Gibson ran for 29 yards on six carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).

He also reeled in two passes for 29 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Gibson has 31 carries for 91 yards (30.3 yards per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.

And he has caught 10 passes for 73 yards (24.3 per game) with one TD.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 237 56.7% 891 6 38 58.5% 3.8 Taylor Heinicke 56 13.4% 296 1 10 15.4% 5.3 J.D. McKissic 48 11.5% 212 2 6 9.2% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 50 12.0% 188 1 5 7.7% 3.8

