Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has passed for 2,825 yards while completing 62.4% of his throws (237-of-380), with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (188.3 yards per game).
- He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.9 yards per game.
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 56.0 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Steelers.
- This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Mayfield put together a 222-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
- Mayfield has racked up 412 passing yards (137.3 per game) and has a 63.2% completion percentage (43-for-68) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
