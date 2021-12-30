Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Baker Mayfield ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North rivals at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has passed for 2,825 yards while completing 62.4% of his throws (237-of-380), with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (188.3 yards per game).
  • He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.9 yards per game.
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 56.0 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Steelers.
  • This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Mayfield put together a 222-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with four interceptions.
  • Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
  • Mayfield has racked up 412 passing yards (137.3 per game) and has a 63.2% completion percentage (43-for-68) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive