Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Baker Mayfield ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North rivals at Heinz Field.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has passed for 2,825 yards while completing 62.4% of his throws (237-of-380), with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (188.3 yards per game).

He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.9 yards per game.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 56.0 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those contests against the Steelers.

This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Mayfield put together a 222-yard performance against the Packers last week, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Mayfield has racked up 412 passing yards (137.3 per game) and has a 63.2% completion percentage (43-for-68) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0%

