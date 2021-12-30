Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss' games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of 11 times.
- So far this season, 38.5% of Baylor's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 12.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 70.4 points, a number 14.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Bears games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Rebels have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
- This year, the Rebels rack up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).
- When Ole Miss records more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Rebels collect 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per contest (348.5).
- In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this year.
- This year, the Bears have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- This season the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25.0).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.
- The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).
- When Baylor totals more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24