The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss' games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of 11 times.

So far this season, 38.5% of Baylor's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 12.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.3 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 70.4 points, a number 14.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 3.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Bears games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Rebels have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

This year, the Rebels rack up 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears give up (19.2).

When Ole Miss records more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels collect 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per contest (348.5).

In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this year.

This year, the Bears have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This season the Bears put up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25.0).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).

When Baylor totals more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats