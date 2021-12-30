Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg) on 336-of-515 with 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.

He also adds 10 rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 24.7 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.

Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Browns.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger threw for 159 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has recorded 615 passing yards (205.0 per game) while going 67-for-100 (67% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has tacked on five rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.7 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive