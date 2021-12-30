Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg) on 336-of-515 with 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
- He also adds 10 rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 24.7 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.
- Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Browns.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger threw for 159 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has recorded 615 passing yards (205.0 per game) while going 67-for-100 (67% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He has tacked on five rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.7 yards per game.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
