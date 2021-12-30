Skip to main content
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg) on 336-of-515 with 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 10 rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 24.7 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.
  • Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Browns.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger threw for 159 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has recorded 615 passing yards (205.0 per game) while going 67-for-100 (67% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has tacked on five rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.7 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

