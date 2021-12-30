Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Brandin Cooks for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Cooks' Houston Texans (4-11) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' team-high 945 receiving yards (63.0 per game) have come on 80 catches (119 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • Cooks has been the target of 24.7% (119 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooks (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Cooks has averaged 49.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers, 12.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the 49ers, Cooks has had a TD catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cooks did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.
  • In his last three games, Cooks has 15 receptions (21 targets) for 203 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 67.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

David Johnson

38

7.9%

29

217

1

7

14.9%

Powered By Data Skrive