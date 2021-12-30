Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' team-high 945 receiving yards (63.0 per game) have come on 80 catches (119 targets) plus five touchdowns.
- Cooks has been the target of 24.7% (119 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
- Cooks (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Cooks has averaged 49.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers, 12.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the 49ers, Cooks has had a TD catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.5 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Cooks did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.
- In his last three games, Cooks has 15 receptions (21 targets) for 203 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 67.7 yards per game.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
David Johnson
38
7.9%
29
217
1
7
14.9%
