Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Brandin Cooks for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Cooks' Houston Texans (4-11) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' team-high 945 receiving yards (63.0 per game) have come on 80 catches (119 targets) plus five touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 24.7% (119 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.

Cooks (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cooks has averaged 49.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers, 12.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the 49ers, Cooks has had a TD catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.5 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cooks did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.

In his last three games, Cooks has 15 receptions (21 targets) for 203 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 67.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

