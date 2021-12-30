Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's 46 grabs have led to 625 yards (41.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times.

Aiyuk has been the target of 71 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans are conceding 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk put together a 40-yard performance against the Titans last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

Aiyuk's 11 catches over his last three games are good enough for 138 yards (46.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

