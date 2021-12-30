Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Before Brandon Aiyuk hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's 46 grabs have led to 625 yards (41.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 71 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans are conceding 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Aiyuk put together a 40-yard performance against the Titans last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Aiyuk's 11 catches over his last three games are good enough for 138 yards (46.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive