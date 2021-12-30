Publish date:
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's 46 grabs have led to 625 yards (41.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 71 times.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 71 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 51.5% passing plays and 48.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans are conceding 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Aiyuk put together a 40-yard performance against the Titans last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
- Aiyuk's 11 catches over his last three games are good enough for 138 yards (46.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
