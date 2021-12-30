Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Braxton Berrios for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Berrios and the New York Jets (4-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Berrios has put together 366 yards (on 38 catches) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times, and is putting up 24.4 yards per game.
  • Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Berrios has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Berrios was targeted six times and picked up 37 yards on five receptions.
  • Berrios has 115 receiving yards on 12 catches (17 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Berrios' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

