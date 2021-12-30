Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Braxton Berrios for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Berrios and the New York Jets (4-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios has put together 366 yards (on 38 catches) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times, and is putting up 24.4 yards per game.

Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Berrios has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.6 yards per game through the air.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Berrios was targeted six times and picked up 37 yards on five receptions.

Berrios has 115 receiving yards on 12 catches (17 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Berrios' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

