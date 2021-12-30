Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bills (9-6) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) will face each other in Week 17 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Atlanta's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Buffalo is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bills have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 14.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • This year, the Bills score just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons allow (26.7).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.
  • The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2), than the Falcons allow per matchup (364.9).
  • When Buffalo totals over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Falcons.
  • Atlanta has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons average just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills give up (17.6).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 17.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Falcons average 309.5 yards per game, 21.6 more yards than the 287.9 the Bills give up.
  • Atlanta is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 287.9 yards.
  • The Falcons have 22 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 14.5-point favorites or more.
  • In seven games at home this year, Buffalo has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Bills home games average 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Atlanta is 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games.
  • In eight away games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.