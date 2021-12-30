The Buffalo Bills (9-6) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) will face each other in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in eight of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Atlanta's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 14.5 points or more so far this season.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).

This year, the Bills score just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons allow (26.7).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.

The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2), than the Falcons allow per matchup (364.9).

When Buffalo totals over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills give up (17.6).

When Atlanta puts up more than 17.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Falcons average 309.5 yards per game, 21.6 more yards than the 287.9 the Bills give up.

Atlanta is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 287.9 yards.

The Falcons have 22 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 14.5-point favorites or more.

In seven games at home this year, Buffalo has hit the over three times.

This season, Bills home games average 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Atlanta is 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games.

In eight away games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total four times.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

