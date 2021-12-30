In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cam Newton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 225 rushing yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.

Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In seven matchups against the Saints, Newton averaged 192 passing yards per game, 123.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Newton had one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Saints.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Newton completed 53.8% of his pass attempts for 61 yards with one interception.

Newton tacked on 42 yards on five carries, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Newton has 395 passing yards (131.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 54.1% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 30 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

