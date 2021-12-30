Publish date:
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 225 rushing yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
- The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
- Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In seven matchups against the Saints, Newton averaged 192 passing yards per game, 123.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Newton had one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Saints.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Newton completed 53.8% of his pass attempts for 61 yards with one interception.
- Newton tacked on 42 yards on five carries, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
- Newton has 395 passing yards (131.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 54.1% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 30 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 53.3 yards per game.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
