December 30, 2021
Publish date:

Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cam Newton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 225 rushing yards on 46 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
  • Newton has thrown seven passes in the red zone this season, 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In seven matchups against the Saints, Newton averaged 192 passing yards per game, 123.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Newton had one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Saints.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Newton completed 53.8% of his pass attempts for 61 yards with one interception.
  • Newton tacked on 42 yards on five carries, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
  • Newton has 395 passing yards (131.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 54.1% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 30 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

