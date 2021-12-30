In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cameron Brate for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) face off in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate's stat line reveals 26 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 15.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 51 times.

Brate has been the target of 51 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 7.9% of the target share.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

In his one matchup against the Jets, Brate's 10 receiving yards total is 10.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (20.5).

Brate did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jets.

The 267.9 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Panthers, Brate was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.

Brate's stat line over his last three games includes six grabs for 44 yards and one touchdown. He put up 14.7 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 51 7.9% 26 228 3 18 16.4% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

