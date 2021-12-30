Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lamb has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the Cowboys with 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 19.7% (114 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.
- Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Lamb racked up 64 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cardinals.
- The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Lamb put together a 66-yard performance against the Football Team last week on four catches (16.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Lamb's stat line in his last three games shows 17 catches for 177 yards. He put up 59.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 24 times.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
Cedrick Wilson
49
8.4%
34
448
3
6
6.9%
