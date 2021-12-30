CeeDee Lamb has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lamb has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the Cowboys with 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 19.7% (114 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.

Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Lamb racked up 64 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cardinals.

The 225.1 yards per game the Cardinals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Lamb put together a 66-yard performance against the Football Team last week on four catches (16.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Lamb's stat line in his last three games shows 17 catches for 177 yards. He put up 59.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 24 times.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

