Before Chase Claypool hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North foes play in Week 17 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 51 grabs have turned into 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 89 times.

So far this season, 15.5% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Claypool is averaging 69.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).

In four matchups with the Browns, Claypool has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.

This week Claypool will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have allowed 27 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Claypool was targeted six times, totaling 41 yards on four receptions.

Claypool has chipped in with 12 receptions for 146 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 48.7 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

