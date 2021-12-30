Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 51 grabs have turned into 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 89 times.
- So far this season, 15.5% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Claypool is averaging 69.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
- In four matchups with the Browns, Claypool has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- This week Claypool will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns have allowed 27 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Claypool was targeted six times, totaling 41 yards on four receptions.
- Claypool has chipped in with 12 receptions for 146 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 48.7 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
