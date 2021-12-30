Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before Chase Claypool hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North foes play in Week 17 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's 51 grabs have turned into 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 89 times.
  • So far this season, 15.5% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Claypool is averaging 69.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
  • In four matchups with the Browns, Claypool has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • This week Claypool will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns have allowed 27 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Claypool was targeted six times, totaling 41 yards on four receptions.
  • Claypool has chipped in with 12 receptions for 146 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 48.7 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

