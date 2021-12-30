Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-11) will battle to snap their four-game skid in a Week 17 clash with the Chicago Bears (5-10).

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 37 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 37 points in 10 of 15 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 34.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 49.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.2 more than the 37 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 37-point total for this game is 8.3 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 5-10-0 this year.
  • Chicago's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 15 opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Bears score 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).
  • When Chicago scores more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Bears average 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Giants give up per outing (363.9).
  • In games that Chicago piles up more than 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • This year, the Giants have just two against the spread wins in nine games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (five times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants average 16.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Bears allow (24.9).
  • When New York puts up more than 24.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants average 23.0 fewer yards per game (303.5) than the Bears allow per matchup (326.5).
  • In games that New York piles up over 326.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bears have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.
  • In seven home games this season, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (37).
  • Away from home, New York is 1-7 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • In five of eight road games this season, New York has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Giants away games this season is 45.4 points, 8.4 more than this outing's over/under (37).

