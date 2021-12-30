The New York Giants (4-11) will battle to snap their four-game skid in a Week 17 clash with the Chicago Bears (5-10).

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 37 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 37 points in 10 of 15 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 34.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 49.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.2 more than the 37 over/under in this contest.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 6.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 37-point total for this game is 8.3 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 5-10-0 this year.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 15 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Bears score 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).

When Chicago scores more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bears average 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0) than the Giants give up per outing (363.9).

In games that Chicago piles up more than 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

This year, the Giants have just two against the spread wins in nine games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (five times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Giants average 16.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Bears allow (24.9).

When New York puts up more than 24.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants average 23.0 fewer yards per game (303.5) than the Bears allow per matchup (326.5).

In games that New York piles up over 326.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bears have forced (12).

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.

In seven home games this season, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (37).

Away from home, New York is 1-7 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

In five of eight road games this season, New York has hit the over.

The average point total in Giants away games this season is 45.4 points, 8.4 more than this outing's over/under (37).

